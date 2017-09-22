Couple lands in jail after late-night altercation

A Jonesboro man and woman face domestic battery charges after a late-night argument escalated into a fight.

On Thursday, Jonesboro police were called to a home in the 4000-block of Ocean Street.

When an officer arrived, he reported both 54-year-old Agnes Davis and 65-year-old Arthur Smallwood appeared to be drunk.

After inspecting Davis and Smallwood, the officer reported seeing scratches on Smallwood’s face and swelling around Davis’ left eye.

Smallwood told the officer he was lying in bed when Davis jumped on top of him while holding a knife and he thought she was trying to attack him.

According to an incident report, Smallwood then told the officer he had no choice but to hit Davis on the side of the head with a vase in order to stop the attack. The report stated Davis weighs 310 pounds.

Smallwood then said he was able to lock his door until police arrived.

Davis told police a different story, stating she never had a knife in her hand and that Smallwood attacked her with a vase.

Police said Davis couldn’t say how the altercation between her and Smallwood started but she did say Smallwood told her she was going to jail because he called the police.

The incident report states both Davis and Smallwood told police they didn’t want the other to go to jail and that they wanted to go to bed and would leave each other alone.

Officers charged both with domestic battery because they had both been drinking and their statements differed.

After agreeing to the terms, Davis asked the officer if she could change clothes before going to jail.

According to an incident report, Davis began to undress until she was completely naked and walked room to room to collect her clothing.

Davis was checked out by an EMS but refused treatment.

She was then taken to the CCDC where it was recommended she be seen by a doctor before being booked in. The incident report states Davis requested to go to NEA Baptist Hospital where she later became angry and started slamming the door to her room.

Davis was later transported to the CCDC and charged with third-degree domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Smallwood was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center cited for third-degree domestic battery and was given a court date of Sept. 25.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android