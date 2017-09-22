Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

(Source: Forrest City Police Dept.) (Source: Forrest City Police Dept.)
William Henry Malone (Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Office) William Henry Malone (Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Office)
FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A Facebook post from the Forrest City Police Department stated officers conducted "Operation Rock Island Rooster" in August and September.

The operation came after multiple complaints by residents about narcotic sales on Franklin Ave.

During the observation stage of the operation, police identified 823 W. Franklin as the "residence of greatest concern." Information was received about the residence being used to operate an illegal gambling ring and a place for illicit drug sales.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday night by the FCPD Special Response Team. Officers encountered six individuals after making "dynamic entry" into the residence.

The search yielded crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The post had a booking photo of 28-year-old William Henry Malone of Forrest City attached to it.

Malone's charges include possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of firearms by certain persons, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

He is in the St. Francis County Jail, according to the sheriff's office website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

    Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:28:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

    Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

  • Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

    Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:39:17 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:24:44 GMT

    After nearly two months of investigating, police say they found loaded gun and drugs.

    After nearly two months of investigating, police say they found loaded gun and drugs.

  • Two arrested in country club thefts

    Two arrested in country club thefts

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:41:54 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:16:55 GMT
    Daniel L. Hines (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Daniel L. Hines (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

    A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

    •   
Powered by Frankly