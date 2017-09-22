Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

A Facebook post from the Forrest City Police Department stated officers conducted "Operation Rock Island Rooster" in August and September.

The operation came after multiple complaints by residents about narcotic sales on Franklin Ave.

During the observation stage of the operation, police identified 823 W. Franklin as the "residence of greatest concern." Information was received about the residence being used to operate an illegal gambling ring and a place for illicit drug sales.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday night by the FCPD Special Response Team. Officers encountered six individuals after making "dynamic entry" into the residence.

The search yielded crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The post had a booking photo of 28-year-old William Henry Malone of Forrest City attached to it.

Malone's charges include possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of firearms by certain persons, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

He is in the St. Francis County Jail, according to the sheriff's office website.

