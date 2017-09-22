UCA students respond to recent sexual assault reports

Students at one Arkansas university are sounding off after a second sexual assault was reported in about a week.

According to KATV, University of Central Arkansas students were notified about another student-accused rape on Sept. 12 and then on Tuesday an email was sent about a sexual assault in one of the residential halls on campus.

UCA senior Katie Adams told KATV she was surprised to get the email.

"Wow,” Adams said. “It actually is like, be aware of the people that you know and be in contact with and that you're interacting and hanging out with."

"I would like to think that UCA is a very safe campus, but I don't know. It's happened before,” said Kennedye Hervy, a UCA senior. “I’ve seen the emails before and I just hope they're able to keep it under control."

In the email, police lay out tips to help students if they ever feel at risk of being sexually assaulted.

