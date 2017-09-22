ABC fines store for selling drug paraphernalia - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ABC fines store for selling drug paraphernalia

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

During its meeting in Little Rock this week, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board fined a Region 8 business for selling drug paraphernalia.

Union Convenience, 512 Union Ave. in Wynne, was fined $700 for possessing and selling drug paraphernalia. The ABC board said the permittee failed to operate the business in a manner that was in the public’s interest and endangers public health, welfare, and safety.

The board also fined several Region 8 businesses for selling to minors.

Those fined and placed on probation included:

  • Coco’s Café, 3855 Hwy. 38, Wynne: Fined $600, 90 days probation
  • Gary’s Food Mart #1, 209 W. Moultrie, Blytheville: Fined $300, 90 days probation
  • Gunn’s Supermarket, 1 Park Avenue, Wilson: Fined $350, 90 days probation
  • Jack’s Package Store, 960 Hwy. 62 East, Mountain Home: Fined $300, 90 days probation
  • Pizza Inn, 1127 Hwy. 62 East, Mountain Home: Fined $300, 90 days probation
  • El Charro Mexican Food, 337 Hwy. 62 East, College Plaza, Mountain Home: Fined $300, 90 days probation
  • Dollar General Store #7264, 1810 S. Division, Blytheville: Fined $300, 90 days probation

The board fined Shell, 3702 S. Division in Blytheville, $100 for not submitting a timely replacement application. They gave the permittee 30 days to submit an acceptable application or face suspension.

All fines must be paid by Oct. 10 or permits will be suspended.

