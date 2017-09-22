Two arrested in country club thefts

A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge 46-year-old Daniel L. Hines with theft by receiving-credit/debit cards; theft by receiving $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000; and possession of drug paraphernalia. All are Class D felonies punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The thefts occurred on Sept. 16 at the country club located at 1408 E. Nettleton.

A golf coach from Searcy told police someone stole his credit card and used it at a Chinese restaurant downtown for $63.47. The suspect also attempted to use the card several more times at a tobacco store on East Johnson, but each time it was rejected, the affidavit stated.

According to court documents, store surveillance video showed Hines in his girlfriend’s vehicle attempting to use the victim’s card. After it was declined a second time, he drove away.

Another victim told police she left her iPhone in her golf cart for approximately 10 minutes. When she returned, the phone and her credit card were both missing. She said the card was used twice at a tobacco store on Southwest Drive for a total of $579.

A juvenile victim told police that someone stole her golf clubs then sold them at a second-hand sporting goods store on East Highland.

Police interviewed store employees who identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jarrett Douglas. They said he had sold them 4 clubs and said he would be back with the rest of them later.

After he returned to the store on Sept. 19, police arrested Douglas with the remaining golf clubs.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Douglas told detectives Hines asked him to sell the clubs and that they went back to Hines’s residence for the others.

Officers arrested Hines the next day.

During a parole search of his house, the court documents stated officers also found two used needles which Hines said were used to inject methamphetamine. Officers also reportedly found a can to smoke marijuana.

In addition to the felony charges, Hines also faces misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of drug paraphernalia.

