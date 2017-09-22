Sheriff: Man arrested after saying school "needs a Columbine" - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Sheriff: Man arrested after saying school "needs a Columbine"

Evan Michael Thompson (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Evan Michael Thompson (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Deputies arrested a Region 8 man after they say he posted Facebook messages saying a local school needed a "Columbine."

Evan Michael Thompson, 19, was arrested Friday afternoon after he reportedly posted alarming statements concerning Norfork Public Schools.

The school’s resource officer said Thompson posted threats on social media, including saying the school “needs a Columbine” along with a photo of the 1999 high school massacre.

“Comments such as these create significant public alarm and caused the sheriff’s office to take swift action,” Sheriff John Montgomery stated in a news release.

Deputies found Thompson at his home and arrested him.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond at the Baxter County Detention Center on suspicion of terroristic threatening.

Thompson is expected to make bond before his first appearance in circuit court next week, Montgomery said. If so, he will then be required to wear an ankle monitor to track his movements.

“The safety of children and others in the public school systems in Baxter County is of paramount importance,” the sheriff said. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

    Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:28:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

    Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

  • Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

    Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:39:17 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:24:44 GMT

    After nearly two months of investigating, police say they found loaded gun and drugs.

    After nearly two months of investigating, police say they found loaded gun and drugs.

  • Two arrested in country club thefts

    Two arrested in country club thefts

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:41:54 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:16:55 GMT
    Daniel L. Hines (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Daniel L. Hines (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

    A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

    •   
Powered by Frankly