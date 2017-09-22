Sheriff: Man arrested after saying school "needs a Columbine"

Deputies arrested a Region 8 man after they say he posted Facebook messages saying a local school needed a "Columbine."

Evan Michael Thompson, 19, was arrested Friday afternoon after he reportedly posted alarming statements concerning Norfork Public Schools.

The school’s resource officer said Thompson posted threats on social media, including saying the school “needs a Columbine” along with a photo of the 1999 high school massacre.

“Comments such as these create significant public alarm and caused the sheriff’s office to take swift action,” Sheriff John Montgomery stated in a news release.

Deputies found Thompson at his home and arrested him.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond at the Baxter County Detention Center on suspicion of terroristic threatening.

Thompson is expected to make bond before his first appearance in circuit court next week, Montgomery said. If so, he will then be required to wear an ankle monitor to track his movements.

“The safety of children and others in the public school systems in Baxter County is of paramount importance,” the sheriff said.

