Downtown parking project faces delay

A plan to give tickets to people that do not follow parking or traffic regulations in downtown Jonesboro is now being delayed, officials said Monday.

Monday, Sept. 25 was the scheduled start for the program, but police said the specialized ticket books that have been ordered have not been received by the city.

Jonesboro Police Department public information officer David McDaniel said the delay gives the city an opportunity to work on the issue further.

"We are going to be extending the time period in which the warnings will be issued. The traffic attendant in the downtown area is going to maintain giving out those warnings until those ticket books do come into the possession of the police department," McDaniel said.

Right now, officials do not know when the tickets will start being written. The enforcement plan has happened due to concerns over a two-hour parking limit in downtown Jonesboro.

For months, a parking enforcement officer with the City of Jonesboro has written warning citations to violators but full-time enforcement scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 25.

"This should help people park closer to the stores where they want to shop, and deter those who would garage their vehicles in public parking spaces," Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

While no citations will be issued on the weekend, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, an officer will enforce the two-hour time limit for parking spaces on certain streets and alleys downtown.

Violators will be fined $10 for the first offense. However, if the violator waits longer than 14 days to pay the fine, the cost jumps to $25.

"Second and subsequent offenses within a six-month period are $25 if paid within a 60-day period," a press release from the City of Jonesboro states. "Automobiles cited four or more times within a six-month period, or that accumulate fines in excess of $100, are subject to being towed or mechanically disabled."

Violators who fail to pay fines might also receive a summons to county district court for a resolution on the matter.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android