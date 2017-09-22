Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

For months, a parking enforcement officer with the City of Jonesboro has written warning citations to violators but full-time enforcement will start Monday, Sept. 25.

"This should help people park closer to the stores where they want to shop, and deter those who would garage their vehicles in public parking spaces," Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

While no citations will be issued on the weekend, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, an officer will enforce the two-hour time limit for parking spaces on certain streets and alleys downtown.

Violators will be fined $10 for the first offense. However, if the violator waits longer than 14 days to pay the fine, the cost jumps to $25.

"Second and subsequent offenses within a six-month period are $25 if paid within a 60-day period," a press release from the City of Jonesboro states. "Automobiles cited four or more times within a six-month period, or that accumulate fines in excess of $100, are subject to being towed or mechanically disabled."

Violators who fail to pay fines might also receive a summons to county district court for a resolution on the matter.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

    Downtown parking violators will soon receive tickets instead of warnings

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:28:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

    Visitors to downtown Jonesboro could be ticketed starting Monday if they don't follow parking rules and regulations posted in the area.

  • Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

    Police find drugs, loaded gun during operation

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:39:17 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:24:44 GMT

    After nearly two months of investigating, police say they found loaded gun and drugs.

    After nearly two months of investigating, police say they found loaded gun and drugs.

  • Two arrested in country club thefts

    Two arrested in country club thefts

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:41:54 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:16:55 GMT
    Daniel L. Hines (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Daniel L. Hines (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

    A Jonesboro man is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with several thefts at the Jonesboro Country Club.

    •   
Powered by Frankly