JPD cancels gun buy back event for Saturday

The Jonesboro Police Department has canceled their gun buy back event for Saturday.

The event was such a success the department ran out of money for buy backs.

Between Thursday and Friday the department collected over 30 guns.

"We budgeted for around 14 and have had double that," said Corporal Morshaydrick Racy.

Racy said once they reached that amount they reached out the community for help.

He said through the donations of sponsors they were able to continue the event through Friday afternoon in Parker Park.

"That's one reason you love to live here in Jonesboro, because you have such a supportive community," he said. "Anytime we're trying to do something good being the police department, they're always right on time to support us."

Racy said the department hopes to hold another successful buy back in the future.

