BRTC Paragould campus to offer new welding course

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Black River Technical College's Paragould campus has added a new welding course after seeing a need for more welders in the area.

The course will teach MIG welding to students giving them the knowledge to obtain jobs in the manufacturing field.

The class will allow students to get jobs in manufacturing fields with only 8 to 16 weeks of class work. 

This is the first time the Paragould campus will offer this class for credit.

Those with the Paragould campus say many jobs related to this are open in the Greene County area.

"At any given time there are ten to perhaps 30 MIG welding jobs open within our region," said Director of Corporate Community Education, Alan Decker. "Paragould and the greater region has a tremendous amount of industrial manufacturers, and many of those manufacturers are looking for welders."

Currently, the college is still accepting students into the class, and there are about ten seats still available.

