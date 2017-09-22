Downtown organization makes plans for grant money - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Downtown organization makes plans for grant money

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Main Street Batesville recently received a large grant that will be used to enhance the town's downtown area. 

They were awarded $16,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank out of Dallas, TX with the help of their local Merchants and Planters Bank. 

Main Street Batesville Executive Director Shannon Haney said they money is a huge help for the nonprofit organization because the extra funds were not budgeted for. 

"To have that money that we weren't expecting opens up the door for a lot of other things to be done in that time," Haney said. 

The organization plans to pass some of that money along to their downtown merchants in the form of facade grants. 

A good amount of it will also go to Maxfield Park, which is now in the second phase of construction. 

Phase one included adding a meditation garden with a sculpture, waterfall, and benches; a pavilion; landscaping; and stone work. 

"So that's kind of one corner of the park finished," Haney said. "And the next phase will be finishing a play area for the kids and restrooms and a little more landscaping."

Haney said the park acts as a sort of connector between Polk Bayou and the downtown area, so she hopes as recreational opportunities grow so will traffic on Main Street. 

"Downtown spills into Maxfield Park, which spills into the bayou, which spills into the White River, which connects to Riverside Park, so it's all kind of the town coming together in a seamless way," Haney said. "You can walk and bike a lot of places and enjoy the outdoor recreation within the city limits."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cash Police Department still stopping speeders

    Cash Police Department still stopping speeders

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:20:05 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:49:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Cash Police Department in continuing to deal with speeders on Highway 226.

    The Cash Police Department in continuing to deal with speeders on Highway 226.

  • Son burned at football practice, mom raises awareness

    Son burned at football practice, mom raises awareness

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:28:37 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:47:06 GMT
    (Source: Anonymous)(Source: Anonymous)

    A Nettleton Junior High football player found himself burned in practice Wednesday after doing a drill on the surface of a hot track. His parent, who was outraged in the beginning, is now praising the school district for their quick actions to solve the problem.

    A Nettleton Junior High football player found himself burned in practice Wednesday after doing a drill on the surface of a hot track. His parent, who was outraged in the beginning, is now praising the school district for their quick actions to solve the problem.

  • BRTC Paragould campus to offer new welding course

    BRTC Paragould campus to offer new welding course

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:03:58 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:20:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Black River Technical College's Paragould campus has added a new welding course after seeing a need for more welders in the area.

    Black River Technical College's Paragould campus has added a new welding course after seeing a need for more welders in the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly