Cash Police Department still stopping speeders

The Cash Police Department in continuing to deal with speeders on Highway 226.

However, with a recent large revenue boost from speeding citations, Cash police officers are concerned about whether they should continue giving tickets.

"They're just asking how would I do my job if I'm going to have to let them go," said Chief Paul Slagley. "They're sworn officers, you're sworn to uphold the law and you got to watch the law being broke and you can't do anything about it."

Slagley said recently despite police presence, speeding has increased in the area.

He said his officers only stop cars going 11 miles over the 65 mile speed limit.

Chief Slagley maintains that the area is not a speed trap and his officers will continue doing their job until speeding in the area is no longer an issue.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney said at this time his office is looking at information for a possible preliminary investigation in the area.

