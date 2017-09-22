Walmart honor top fundraising stores

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.
The Paragould School District held an Advanced Placement Scholarship Award Ceremony on Friday.
People seeking to apply for a private club permit in the city of Jonesboro could have to pay more during the application process.
Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates from Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas, and Oklahoma were celebrated for being the top fundraising team for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2016.
The Cash Police Department in continuing to deal with speeders on Highway 226.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
