Walmart honor top fundraising stores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walmart honor top fundraising stores

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates from Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas, and Oklahoma were celebrated for being the top fundraising team for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2016.

The associates raised $5.3 million in the annual in-store campaign.

Funds raised for the Children’s Miracle Network directly benefit children at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Awards were also presented at the ACH 2017 Miracle Day with Region 8 associates and stores taking home prizes.

Lee Partee from the Paragould Walmart was honored as the Easter Region Associate of the Year.

The Walnut Ridge store was recognized as the number two top fundraising Walmart centers and the Paragould store was in the top five top fundraising Walmart Supercenters.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: No witnesses coming forward in Cedar Heights shooting

    JPD: No witnesses coming forward in Cedar Heights shooting

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:49:29 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-09-23 02:51:24 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

    Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

  • Students honored with scholarships for passing AP Exam

    Students honored with scholarships for passing AP Exam

    Friday, September 22 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-09-23 01:49:42 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-09-23 02:40:19 GMT
    (Source: Natalie Harrell)(Source: Natalie Harrell)

    The Paragould School District held an Advanced Placement Scholarship Award Ceremony on Friday.

    The Paragould School District held an Advanced Placement Scholarship Award Ceremony on Friday.

  • Jonesboro private club permit application cost could rise

    Jonesboro private club permit application cost could rise

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-09-23 02:07:30 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-09-23 02:38:56 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    People seeking to apply for a private club permit in the city of Jonesboro could have to pay more during the application process.

    People seeking to apply for a private club permit in the city of Jonesboro could have to pay more during the application process.

    •   
Powered by Frankly