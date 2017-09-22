Walmart honors top fundraising stores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walmart honors top fundraising stores

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates from Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas, and Oklahoma were celebrated for being the top fundraising team for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2016.

The associates raised $5.3 million in the annual in-store campaign.

Funds raised for the Children’s Miracle Network directly benefit children at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Awards were also presented at the ACH 2017 Miracle Day with Region 8 associates and stores taking home prizes.

Lee Partee from the Paragould Walmart was honored as the Easter Region Associate of the Year.

The Walnut Ridge store was recognized as the number two top fundraising Walmart centers and the Paragould store was in the top five top fundraising Walmart Supercenters.

