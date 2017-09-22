Students honored with scholarships for passing AP Exam

The Paragould School District held an Advanced Placement Scholarship Award Ceremony on Friday.

Students who earned passing scores on the AP exams given in May of 2017 were recognized and presented with a $100 check for each passing score.

NIDEC Corporation made a donation to the school district for the presentation for the scholarships.

Rick Ellis, NIDEC plant manager, and Patty Lee, NIDEC human resource manager, presented the checks to the recipients.

Senator Blake Johnson and Representative Jimmy Gazaway were on hand for the presentation.

