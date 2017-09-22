Jonesboro establishes private club permit fee

People seeking a private club permit in the city of Jonesboro must now pay $250 to apply. That is not including the cost associated with the Alcoholic Beverage Control application process.

State law requires municipalities to approve alcohol permits before the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board does.

Jonesboro approved the fees at a city council meeting Oct. 3. the application process now costs $250.

Permit transfer or change in business operation would cost $50 each.

