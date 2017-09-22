Jonesboro private club permit application cost could rise - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro private club permit application cost could rise

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

People seeking to apply for a private club permit in the city of Jonesboro could have to pay more during the application process.

State law requires municipalities to approve alcohol permits before the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board does.

Jonesboro is now considering fees associated with the process with new permits that could cost $250.

Permit transfer or change in business operation would cost $50 each.

The Jonesboro Finance Committee will discuss the fee next week.

