Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in accidental shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in accidental shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a 10-year-old. 

According to a press release, deputies received a 911 call around 7 pm from the parents stating their son had been accidentally shot by an AR-15 rifle. 

The parents were transporting the child to the Twin Rivers Emergency Room from the Arbyrd area.

At the hospital, deputies say the father told them he was in the bedroom and removed a rifle from a gun safe, removed the magazine, tried to eject a round when the gun went off. 

The report states the child was laying on the bed when the bullet grazed part of victim's left arm, and then entered the left side of the chest and side area of the child. 

The child passed away at the hospital. 

No names are being released at this time. 

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigate the shooting. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in accidental shooting

    Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in accidental shooting

    Saturday, September 23 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-09-23 12:36:59 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a 10-year-old.  According to a press release, deputies received a 911 call around 7 pm from the parents stating their son had been accidentally shot by an AR-15 rifle.  The parents were transporting the child to the Twin Rivers Emergency Room from the Arbyrd area. At the hospital, deputies say the father told them he was in the bedroom and removed a rifle from a gun safe, removed the m...
    The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a 10-year-old.  According to a press release, deputies received a 911 call around 7 pm from the parents stating their son had been accidentally shot by an AR-15 rifle.  The parents were transporting the child to the Twin Rivers Emergency Room from the Arbyrd area. At the hospital, deputies say the father told them he was in the bedroom and removed a rifle from a gun safe, removed the m...

  • Walmart honors top fundraising stores

    Walmart honors top fundraising stores

    Friday, September 22 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-23 01:34:59 GMT
    Saturday, September 23 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-09-23 12:26:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates from Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas, and Oklahoma were celebrated for being the top fundraising team for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2016.

    Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates from Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas, and Oklahoma were celebrated for being the top fundraising team for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2016.

  • JPD: No witnesses coming forward in Cedar Heights shooting

    JPD: No witnesses coming forward in Cedar Heights shooting

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:49:29 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-09-23 02:51:24 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

    Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly