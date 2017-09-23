Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in accidental shooting

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a 10-year-old.

According to a press release, deputies received a 911 call around 7 pm from the parents stating their son had been accidentally shot by an AR-15 rifle.

The parents were transporting the child to the Twin Rivers Emergency Room from the Arbyrd area.

At the hospital, deputies say the father told them he was in the bedroom and removed a rifle from a gun safe, removed the magazine, tried to eject a round when the gun went off.

The report states the child was laying on the bed when the bullet grazed part of victim's left arm, and then entered the left side of the chest and side area of the child.

The child passed away at the hospital.

No names are being released at this time.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android