Single vehicle crash kills one in Lawrence County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Single vehicle crash kills one in Lawrence County

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Friday night.

The crash happened on Highway 67 at Dunlap Road in Walnut Ridge shortly after 7:20 p.m.

According to a crash report with Arkansas State Police, a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 70-year-old William Melvin Yeargan of Argyle, Texas was traveling southbound when it drove off a curve and struck an embankment.

According to the report, weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Zach Adams to serve life without the possibility of parole

    Zach Adams to serve life without the possibility of parole

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:00:20 GMT
    Zach Adams (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zach Adams (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo

    The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo

  • Couple faces multiple drug charges

    Couple faces multiple drug charges

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-09-23 16:42:52 GMT
    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-09-23 16:59:37 GMT
    Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's OfficeSource: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office

    Jonesboro police arrested two people after a search of their vehicle and home uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

    Jonesboro police arrested two people after a search of their vehicle and home uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

  • Single vehicle crash kills one in Lawrence County

    Single vehicle crash kills one in Lawrence County

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-09-23 15:46:16 GMT
    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-09-23 15:52:00 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Friday night.

    One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly