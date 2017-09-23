Single vehicle crash kills one in Lawrence County

The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo

The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo

breaking

(Source: Raycom Media)

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a 10-year-old. According to a press release, deputies received a 911 call around 7 pm from the parents stating their son had been accidentally shot by an AR-15 rifle. The parents were transporting the child to the Twin Rivers Emergency Room from the Arbyrd area. At the hospital, deputies say the father told them he was in the bedroom and removed a rifle from a gun safe, removed the m...