Couple faces multiple drug charges

Jonesboro police arrested two people after a search of their vehicle and home uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 35-year-old Lou Anneliese Short, and 35-year-old Joshua Kent Watkins were arrested following the search at the 4000-block of Kents Pl. in Jonesboro on Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to the initial police report, a search of their vehicle outside the home uncovered a silver set of digital scales underneath the front passenger seat.

Watkins also told officers in the report that he and Short were "in a relationship" and that he was staying there while he renovated a house.

After entering the home, an officer located a small glass with a morphine label containing a liquid substance next to the nightstand, documents belonging to Watkins, as well as a syringe in the trash can in the bathroom.

According to the report, the syringe "had blood and suspected methamphetamine mixed with it."

After a field test revealed it to be methamphetamine, police arrested Short and Watkins.

A judge found probable cause to charge Short with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of SCH I or II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Short was given a $10,000 bond.

Watkins also faces charges of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of SCH I or II and possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was given a $5,000 bond.

Both are set to appear in court again on Oct. 31.

