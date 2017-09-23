Police arrest two after parole search uncovers methamphetamine

Jonesboro police arrested two men on parole after a search uncovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 48-year-old William Bible and 49-year-old Darrell Simpson were arrested after a search at the 1700-block of Kathleen St. on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the initial report, Bible initially asked a neighbor to call the police regarding an unwanted guest in the home.

Bible told police the guest had been "living in his house for a few days and he didn't know his name, was high on methamphetamine and was doing weird stuff."

The officer believed Bible also appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but went with Bible to his home and discovered Simpson in the back bedroom, running and panting random areas of the room.

Police then ran both through dispatch and discovered both men were on parole.

According to the report, a search of the house began, with police locating a plastic bag containing marijuana, and a white container containing seven suspected bags of methamphetamine in Simpson's bedroom.

After a test result confirmed one of the bags to be meth, a small container with a red lid having white residue on it was also found, as well as an unused orange pipe.

A search of the kitchen revealed white residue on a beer can, with a needle beside it, a needle in the trash can and two pipes located in a box in the living room.

The report adds that Bible began having chest pains and was taken to NEA Baptist Hospital, where he was then taken to the Craighead County Detention Center after being cleared.

A judge found probable cause to charge Darrell Simpson with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, a Schedule IV controlled substance and a parole violation.

Simpson was given a $5,000 bond.

Bible was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was given $3,000 bond.

Both will appear in court again on Oct. 31.

