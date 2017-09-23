On NBC Region 8 at 6: Find out how long Holly Bobo's convicted murderer will be in prison

Region 8 News at 6 will be on NBC Region 8 only.
You will find out how long Zachary Adams, the man convicted of murdering Holly Bobo, will spend in prison.
Plus, Cody has a look at Razorback highlights and a preview of the Arkansas State University football game.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Jonesboro police arrested two people after a search of their vehicle and home uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Jonesboro police arrested two men on parole after a search uncovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo
One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Friday night.
The Cash Police Department in continuing to deal with speeders on Highway 226.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
