On NBC Region 8 at 6: Find out how long Holly Bobo's convicted m - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

On NBC Region 8 at 6: Find out how long Holly Bobo's convicted murderer will be in prison

Region 8 News at 6 will be on NBC Region 8 only. 

You will find out how long Zachary Adams, the man convicted of murdering Holly Bobo, will spend in prison. 

Plus, Cody has a look at Razorback highlights and a preview of the Arkansas State University football game. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Couple faces multiple drug charges

    Couple faces multiple drug charges

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-09-23 16:42:52 GMT
    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-09-23 18:07:30 GMT
    Lou Anneliese Short (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Lou Anneliese Short (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested two people after a search of their vehicle and home uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

    Jonesboro police arrested two people after a search of their vehicle and home uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

  • Police arrest two after parole search uncovers methamphetamine

    Police arrest two after parole search uncovers methamphetamine

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:55:06 GMT
    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-09-23 18:06:07 GMT
    Darrell Keith Simpson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Darrell Keith Simpson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested two men on parole after a search uncovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

    Jonesboro police arrested two men on parole after a search uncovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

  • Zach Adams to serve life without the possibility of parole

    Zach Adams to serve life without the possibility of parole

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:00:20 GMT
    Zach Adams (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zach Adams (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo

    The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo

    •   
Powered by Frankly