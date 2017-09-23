'Howler Run' held on A-state campus

Howl Heroes hosted the 5th annual 'Howler Run' on the Arkansas State University campus on Saturday.

Teams made up of high school and junior ROTC students, athletic groups, and community members tackled the 7 miles on the mud/obstacle run.

Around 16 various obstacles were set up across the campus for the run.

Some of the obstacles included a hay bale wall, tire flip, and a pond trudge.

Several teams said they used the event as a way to bond with friends and enjoy something they have never experienced.

"I challenge myself a little bit to do something unique, haven't really ever done an event like this before," said Stephen Rush, a race participant. "I've run a lot of miles, but never actually came to compete and really want to have a good time with my friends and finish as a team today."

Howl's Heroes plans to use event proceeds to fund special events throughout the year.

