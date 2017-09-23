Downtown J-Town 5K raises money for City Youth Ministries

The annual Downtown J-Town 5K was held on Saturday.

The event serves as a fundraiser for City Youth Ministries and is hosted by Families Inc.

City Youth Ministries Executive Director, Denise Snider, said the event helps the group with financial needs throughout the year.

Snider said money raised will go to everyday expenses that help keep the non-profit organization open.

"Having an after-school program for close to 100 children on a daily basis, it's pretty expensive," she said, "So the monies that we raised today will go directly to those financial needs."

Snider is thankful for the generosity of so many people in the community who support the race.

"We are super excited and very grateful that people would see our race as worthwhile," she said. "We actually have about 30 more runners today than we had last year."

The event brought in $10,000 for City Youth Ministries.

