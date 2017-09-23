Students host 'Touch a Truck' fundraiser

Nettleton High School EAST students held a 'Touch a Truck' fundraiser on Saturday.

Community members were invited to the NEA Baptist Medical Campus to touch area law enforcement vehicles, semi-trucks, and even helicopters.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Hope Circle, which is a cancer support system.

Hope Circle provides support and resources for patients and families who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Event organizers say this is the third time they have hosted the 'touch a truck' and it was a big success thanks to many in the community.

"We partnered with so many people this year, " said event coordinator Emily Herron. "This is our biggest touch a truck we've had yet and all of our trucks all of our drivers and our coordinators they have just helped us tremendously with this."

Those who organized the event said they enjoy putting on an event that's fun for kids while reaching out to Hope Circle.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android