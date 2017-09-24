A-State falls to SMU on the road

Dallas, TX - Looking to end a 21 game non-conference road losing streak, A-State traveled to Dallas and SMU on Saturday fighting for a win.

The streak, however, continues.

Red Wolves fall to SMU 44-21 to extend that streak to 22 games.

A-State kept things close early on.

Justice Hansen and the offense able to find success through the air as they took a 14-10 lead after the first quarter.

But in the second quarter things began to unravel.

SMU scored 20 straight points to take a 30-14 halftime lead that A-State was never able to come back from.

Justice Hansen finished the game with 234 yards passing and two touchdowns, but left the game with an injury and took limited snaps later in the game.

According to head coach Blake Anderson, Hansen suffered back spasms and added he doesn't believe it's a long term injury.

Redshirt freshman Logan Bonner came in relief for Hansen, throwing for 50 yards and a pick.

Red Wolves were able to generate over 400 yards of offense, but failed to match the production of SMU, who finished the night with 580 yards.

Next up for A-State, they open up Sun Belt play in Statesboro, Georgia against Georgia Southern.

Game takes place on Wednesday, October 4th at 7 p.m.

It will be televised on ESPN2.