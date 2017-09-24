ASP: Searcy man killed in wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: Searcy man killed in wreck

HOPE, AR (KAIT) -

A White County man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was in overturned on I-30 in south Arkansas, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. 

Riley Huffstutler of Searcy was going east in a 2007 Peterbilt on I-30 in Hempstead County when the accident happened.

According to the report, the truck traveled south off the road, into a ditch and through a creek, hitting an embankment. 

The truck then overturned and landed on its left side, ASP reported.  

