ASP: Searcy man killed in wreck

A White County man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was in overturned on I-30 in south Arkansas, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Riley Huffstutler of Searcy was going east in a 2007 Peterbilt on I-30 in Hempstead County when the accident happened.

According to the report, the truck traveled south off the road, into a ditch and through a creek, hitting an embankment.

The truck then overturned and landed on its left side, ASP reported.

