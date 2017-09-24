Lynn struggles in Cardinals' 11-6 loss to Pirates

By WES CROSBY
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Lance Lynn allowed eight runs in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals slipped up against the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-6 on Saturday night.
St. Louis (81-73) entered the day 1 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies, who play the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, for the second NL wild card. The loss ended the Cardinals' four-game winning streak. St. Louis remained five games behind the Cubs in the NL Central after Chicago lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, who are a half-game ahead of St. Louis.
Lynn (11-8) got two outs before being pulled after six hits and eight runs. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 13, 2015, also at Pittsburgh.
Tommy Pham gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead against Gerrit Cole (12-11) two batters into the game when he sent the first pitch of his at-bat over the center-field wall. Pham was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.