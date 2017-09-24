JPD investigates gun theft

Jonesboro police are looking for the person who teed off on a truck window, stealing a gun in the process, police said Sunday.

According to a police report, officers went to a home in the 4700-block of Wildwood Lane around 7:45 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about the theft. Police believe the suspect used a pitching wedge that was left in the back of the truck to break the window and steal a Glock 43.

The pitching wedge was bent beyond repair, police said, with the window completely broken.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

