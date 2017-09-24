JPD investigates gun theft - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD investigates gun theft

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are looking for the person who teed off on a truck window, stealing a gun in the process, police said Sunday. 

According to a police report, officers went to a home in the 4700-block of Wildwood Lane around 7:45 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about the theft. Police believe the suspect used a pitching wedge that was left in the back of the truck to break the window and steal a Glock 43. 

The pitching wedge was bent beyond repair, police said, with the window completely broken. 

Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Bald Knob school closed Monday after water line break

    Bald Knob school closed Monday after water line break

    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-09-25 01:14:56 GMT
    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-25 01:16:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Bald Knob School District will not have classes Monday due to a main water line break in the city.

    The Bald Knob School District will not have classes Monday due to a main water line break in the city.

  • Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

    Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

    Sunday, September 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-24 16:07:01 GMT
    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-09-25 01:08:11 GMT
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a Republican tax overhaul plan expected to come out this week will offer help for the middle class and businesses.
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a Republican tax overhaul plan expected to come out this week will offer help for the middle class and businesses.

  • JPD investigates gun theft

    JPD investigates gun theft

    Sunday, September 24 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:59:43 GMT
    Sunday, September 24 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-09-24 23:22:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are looking for the person who teed off on a truck window, stealing a gun in the process, police said Sunday. 

    Jonesboro police are looking for the person who teed off on a truck window, stealing a gun in the process, police said Sunday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly