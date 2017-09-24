Pastor says church and fair partnership is a success

The NEA District Fair was held on Nettleton Baptist Church property this past week.

Pastor Stan Ballard says the partnership between the fair and the church was a success this year.

In 2016, the church owned the property, but they were still holding services in their former facility.

This year, the church had the opportunity to reach out to the community during fair week.

"We probably passed out 3,000 little packets of information about our church, including the gospel of John in each one of those packets," said Ballard.

Ballard said some people even asked that church members visit their home so they could learn more about Nettleton Baptist.

He said this year's fair came with a bit of a learning curve, but overall he hopes the partnership can continue to be a success.

Ballard added that the church will have a debriefing soon to discuss potential changes and adjustments for the next fair.

"We do plan next year to possibly minister to the carnival workers on a Sunday night, with a meal," he said. "We're thinking about that, somebody brought that suggestion."

He said he is thankful the fair and the church can work together to create a fun, clean environment for families in the area.

