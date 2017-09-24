Bald Knob school closed Monday after water line break

The Bald Knob School District will not have classes Monday due to a main water line break in the city.

According to a post on the Bald Knob Police Department’s Facebook page, the city’s entire water system has been shut off to repair the break.

Once the water is turned back on, a boil order will be in place until further notice.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” the post read.

