Child riding bike struck by vehicle, police investigating

Lake City police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Sunday evening.

According to Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assisted Lake City police in the incident.

Details are limited at this time; however, Rolland told Region 8 News the boy was airlifted to a hospital.

Region 8 News is reaching out to Lake City officials and will have more details as they become available.

