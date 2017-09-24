Child riding bike struck by vehicle, police investigating - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Child riding bike struck by vehicle, police investigating

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Lake City police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Sunday evening.

According to Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assisted Lake City police in the incident.

Details are limited at this time; however, Rolland told Region 8 News the boy was airlifted to a hospital.

Region 8 News is reaching out to Lake City officials and will have more details as they become available. 

