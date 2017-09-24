Police: Child hit on bicycle after brakes go out

Lake City police investigated after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Sunday evening.

The child was hit by an 18-year-old driver, according to Lake City Police Officer Daniel Haynes.

Haynes tells Region 8 News the child failed to stop at a stop sign on Grove St. near city hall while riding the bicycle. It was later determined the breaks on the bicycle went out.

The boy was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and is expected to be okay, Haynes said.

His name and age were not released.

Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake City police in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android