4 injured in weekend crash

A Missouri woman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Sunday and three others were also injured in the one-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Lisa C. Rawls of Kennett was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu south on Route NN, south of Highway 412, in Pemiscot County when the vehicle left the road and overturned.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

A passenger in the car, 47-year-old Shonda L. Groves of Steele, was airlifted in serious condition.

Rawls also sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Kennett hospital by ambulance.

In addition, 52-year-old Anthony Moore of Caruthersville and 46-year-old Jeffrey Wicker of Steele also sustained minor injuries and were taken to a Kennett hospital.

According to MSHP, no one inside the car was wearing a seat belt.

