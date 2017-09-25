Jonesboro police investigate burglary at Subway

Jonesboro police are investigating an early Monday morning burglary.

Cpl. Jason Bissett said police received a call at 3:22 a.m. about a burglary at the Subway on the 1000-block of Gee Street.

Bissett said officers found shattered glass when they arrived at the scene.

However, police are not sure if anything was taken.

