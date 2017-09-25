MO man killed in weekend crash

A Missouri man died over the weekend after a crash in Stoddard County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donnie J. Crawford, 56, of Wappapello was killed Saturday night.

Crawford was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on Route T southwest of Puxico when the crash happened.

MSHP stated the truck left the road and struck several trees.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stoddard County coroner.

Troopers stated the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android