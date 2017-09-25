Arkansas plane crash believed to have killed 2

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say two people are believed to have died in a southwest Arkansas plane crash.

Airport commissioner Kyle Gatling said the fatal crash occurred Sunday at Camden Municipal Airport, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Authorities say the crash occurred on the north end of the airport's only runway and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The names of the dead and other details have not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.