Mom reports pit bull dragged young daughter by the hair

A scary situation for one Region 8 mom after she said a pit bull grabbed her daughter by the hair and started to drag her away.

The 28-year-old mother told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy, her daughter was playing in the backyard Friday morning when a black pit bull came up and began playing with her puppy.

A short time later, she said the pit bull grabbed her daughter by the hair and began to drag her.

The mom yelled at the dog and it let go of her daughter, then ran away.

The woman showed the deputy where the animals live on County Road 349, but he was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.

