Bond set for man accused of shooting car with child inside

A man suspected of shooting up a car with a child inside made his first court appearance Tuesday.

During district court proceedings, a judge found probable cause and 21-year-old Ronshandre Williams was charged with terroristic act and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

The alleged shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200-block of West McHaney.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot. A child was in the car at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital for an examination.

Neither the child nor anyone else in the vehicle or surrounding area was injured, Captain Scott Adams said.

It’s believed a particular person was targeted.

After interviewing witnesses and victims, police identified the shooter as Williams and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Williams turned himself over to police following the incident.

His bond was set at $75,000 and another court date was set for Oct. 31 in Blytheville Circuit Court.

