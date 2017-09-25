Police searching for suspect who shot up car with child inside

Blytheville police need the public’s help finding a man suspected of shooting up a car with a child inside.

The alleged shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200-block of West McHaney.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot. A child was in the car at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital for an examination.

Neither the child nor anyone else in the vehicle or surrounding area was injured, Captain Scott Adams said.

It’s believed a particular person was targeted.

After interviewing witnesses and victims, police identified the shooter as 21-year-old Ronshandre Williams. It’s believed he is in the Osceola area.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Adams said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or leave an anonymous tip at Blytheville Crime Stoppers, or call 1-844-910-STOP (7867).

