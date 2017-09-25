Police: Suspect who shot up car with child inside, surrenders

Blytheville police say the man suspected of shooting up a car with a child inside has turned himself into police.

The alleged shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200-block of West McHaney.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot. A child was in the car at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital for an examination.

Neither the child nor anyone else in the vehicle or surrounding area was injured, Captain Scott Adams said.

It’s believed a particular person was targeted.

After interviewing witnesses and victims, police identified the shooter as 21-year-old Ronshandre Williams.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Adams said.

Williams will be arraigned in Blytheville District court on September 26.

