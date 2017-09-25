Four-year-old granted wish to Disney World

Another child’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish and Discovery Island in Jonesboro.

Four-year-old Maddox arrived at Discovery Island Monday morning thinking it was his job to judge a coloring contest.

After choosing his favorite, he was escorted by Howl to the playground outside.

It was there he opened a gift that had Mickey and Minnie balloons inside all while a sign was unrolled reading “You’re going to Disney World.”

Katie Garner, Maddox’s mom, said this trip is a long time coming.

Maddox was born with a heart disorder called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“His blood mixes together in the left chamber, and it doesn’t oxygenate the way it’s supposed to so he doesn’t get oxygen to his brain,” Garner said.

She said they’ve been in and out of the doctor’s office since he was born.

“When I birthed him at AMMC in Paragould, they directly life flighted him,” Garner said. “We didn’t get to hold him, nothing.”

He’s had four open heart surgeries, and Garner said a heart transplant could happen one day.

For now, though, Garner said they plan to enjoy every second they get with Maddox.

After the wish was revealed, Maddox and his family went inside where a table full of presents and cake awaited.

Maddox and his little sister Grace both opened gifts full of Disney toys and clothes.

Howl and the A-State Spirit Squad were on hand to help Maddox celebrate his wish granting.

Garner said they found out in January his wish would come true.

“We decided not to do it in the summer because there are so many kids, and he gets sick so easily and he's actually obsessed with Halloween,” Garner said. “So, I thought it would be kind of neat to go in October because they do the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween and I'm pretty excited.”

Garner, her husband, Maddox, Grace, an aunt, cousin, grandparents, and great-grandpa will all head to Florida next week to experience Maddox’s wish.

