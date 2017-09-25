Sheriff: Low staffing at jail in Arkansas led to escapes

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) - A sheriff in eastern Arkansas says three inmates have been able to escape from a county jail in less than a month due to low staffing.



Sheriff J.R. Smith tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he fears a lack of staff could result in more escapes or injuries at the Cross County Jail in Wynne.



The latest incident Sept. 15 involved eight inmates in an exercise yard distracting a jailer, allowing one inmate to get past a fence. He was later captured.



The jail currently employs 18 people. An Arkansas Criminal Detention Facilities Committee study found that the facility needs 30 employees to safely staff the jail.



Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery is the president of the Arkansas Sheriff's Association. He says jails across the state need more manpower.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

