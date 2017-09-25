Free Wi-Fi coming to downtown Jonesboro

Thanks to a new partnership between the city of Jonesboro and Ritter Communications, visitors will soon enjoy free Wi-Fi along the Main Street corridor in downtown Jonesboro.

Ritter is donating the service at no charge to the city and its residents.

“Free, high-speed Wi-Fi is one step to improve the economic and visitor appeal to downtown Jonesboro,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “We believe adding this amenity to our downtown gives people one more reason to visit the area and spend time here, which will benefit the numerous businesses based along and around Main Street. We are extremely grateful to Ritter Communications for providing the resources to make this happen.”

“We live in a world of connectivity, and people have become accustomed to having wireless internet access wherever they go,” Ritter Communications President Alan Morse said. “We’re proud to provide this service that will certainly enhance the Downtown Jonesboro experience as people enjoy the area’s tremendous retail, dining, and entertainment venues.”

Ritter is in the process of installing wireless access points that will provide a high-speed, multi-gigabit signal along Main Street with a reach of Washington Avenue to the south and Cate Street to the north.

