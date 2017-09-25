JPD: officer fired following investigation into fuel theft

A Jonesboro Police Department officer is off the job after he allegedly bought fuel on the department’s dime for his personal car.

Cpl. David McDaniel said in a news release that Patrolman Justin Thompson was fired Monday after they started reviewing suspicious fuel purchases. The fuel purchases were made with the City of Jonesboro’s fleet fuel card.

“The fuel card was issued to Thompson for purchase of fuel for the patrol vehicle assigned to him. An investigation began and it was determined that Thompson had used the City’s fuel card to purchase fuel for his personally owned vehicle on several occasions,” the news release stated.

Thompson has been an officer with the Jonesboro Police Department since Dec. 1, 2015.

Chief Elliott also responded to Thompson’s actions, calling the violation of public trust “unacceptable.”

“Criminal conduct will not be tolerated within the Jonesboro Police Department,” Chief Elliott said.

Though the personnel investigation is over, a criminal investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators are still collecting evidence to determine the cost of the stolen fuel,” the news release states.

Once the criminal investigation is over, information will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be pursued.

