Permanent free Wi-Fi coming to downtown Jonesboro

Downtown Jonesboro visitors can expect free Wi-Fi access in coming days.

According to city officials, this was made possible by a partnership between the city and Ritter Communications.

The service comes at no cost to the city. Officials said the company donated it.

“We live in a world of connectivity, and people have become accustomed to having wireless internet access wherever they go,” Ritter Communications President Alan Morse said. “We’re proud to provide this service that will certainly enhance the downtown Jonesboro experience as people enjoy the area’s tremendous retail, dining and entertainment venues.”

A press release stated that the high-speed Wi-Fi will run along the Main Street corridor. Visitors will reach the Wi-Fi access from Washington Avenue to the south and Cate Street to the north.

The communications company is currently in the process of installing the access points downtown.

“Free, high-speed Wi-Fi is one step to improve the economic and visitor appeal to downtown Jonesboro,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “We believe adding this amenity to our downtown gives people more reason to visit the area and spend time here, which will benefit the numerous businesses based along and around Main Street.”

Region 8 News caught up with a couple who frequents downtown daily. Living just three blocks away from Main Street, Grecia and Taylor Brantley said they are excited about the service. They, too, believe it will attract more people and hope to meet new friends.

“I'm excited,” Taylor Brantley said. “I know a lot of people who frequent here now, but if they establish Wi-Fi, wow. People from different places would gather around here, so I think this city will grow also.”

The service will launch just in time for the Downtown Jonesboro Barbecue Festival which begins on September 30.

“We are extremely grateful to Ritter Communications for providing the resources to make this happen,” Mayor Perrin said.

