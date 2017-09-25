Four vehicle accident sends four people to area hospitals

A four-vehicle wreck Thursday evening in Jonesboro sent four people to area hospitals.

Jonesboro police just released information regarding the multi-vehicle accident.

According to a crash report, Christopher Curlin, 28, Hot Springs, attempted to change lanes while heading north on Red Wolf Boulevard.

Curlin reportedly tried to maneuver from the outside lane to the inside lane but failed to see a car being driven by Tahani Zeghan. Zeghan was also headed north, driving in the inside lane.

“He advised he had just begun to change lanes into the inner lane because he was preparing to turn left into a private drive ahead,” the crash report states.

The crash report states when Curlin changed lanes, Zeghan sideswiped his car.

“All he knew was his side airbags deployed while attempting to change lanes,” the crash report states.

Zeghan’s car then crossed into the turning lane and hit the third car, driven by LaPortia Clifton.

A fourth car, driven by John Tyler, then hit Clifton’s car.

Clifton had to be cut out of her vehicle by crews on scene. She was then transported to a Memphis hospital by helicopter. According to the crash report, she was alert and speaking before being flown out. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Zeghan and two juveniles in her vehicle were transported by ambulance to St. Bernards Medical Center, according to the crash report.

Curlin was cited for reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android