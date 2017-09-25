A Better Region 8: Speed enforcement 'Catch 22' for the city of Cash

It's a story that has people in Region 8 setting their cruise control exactly at 65 miles per hour. Many have labeled Highway 226 through Cash, Arkansas a "speed trap" operated by the city of Cash and its police department.

According to Region 8 News, the city of Cash has generated more than $150,000 in revenue by writing more than 2,000 tickets. But that may violate state law. The Arkansas Speed Trap Law states that a city is only allowed to receive 30 percent of total expenditures from fines and fees. Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said at this time his office is looking at information for a possible preliminary investigation in the area.

So what happens when a city writes tickets to enough speeders to reach that 30% benchmark? Is the Cash Police Department supposed to stop running radar when drivers continue breaking the law by speeding through their town?

Cash Police Chief Paul Slagley talked about his officers and the duty they are sworn to perform when he said: "They're just asking How would I do my job if I'm going to have to let them go?"

It’s a Catch 22 – either stop the people who are breaking the law by speeding, or ignore them because you’ve reached your quota for “percent of expenditure?” That’s a tough place to put law enforcement.

Here at a Better Region 8, we believe in giving you a voice. What are your thoughts on the Arkansas Speed Trap Law? Does the law on the books define this as a speed trap to you, or should the law be rewritten? Email and let us know at abetterregion8@kait8.com or respond to the post on our Facebook page. We will feature comments on both sides of the issue in a future editorial.

Sharing your opinion about the law and what it means makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

