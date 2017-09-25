Crash with injuries on Southwest Drive

Jonesboro police and rescue crews are responding to a crash with injuries near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro E-911, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger car.

Rescue crews had to cut a person out of the car.

Medic One is on the scene. No word at this time on the extent or severity of the injuries. Presley did not say how many people might have been injured.

Jonesboro Animal Control was also called to the scene to assist with a dog in the car.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details become available.

