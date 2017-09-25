One injured in wreck, authorities say

At least one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro E-911, said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger car. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. near the Valley View School District.

Rescue crews had to cut a woman out of the car. According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler turned onto Christian Valley Drive and was reportedly rear-ended by a car that was dragged onto Christian Valley Drive.

Medic One took the driver of the car from the scene to a local hospital. The woman was reportedly alert and talking as paramedics took her to the hospital.

Jonesboro Animal Control was also called to the scene to assist with a dog in the car.

